Apartment fire in SE Portland caused by illegal fireworks, investigators say

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Arson units have determined a Thursday apartment fire in SE Portland was caused by fireworks.

Fire crews responded just after noon to the Briarwood East apartments at 3302 SE 122nd Avenue after multiple callers reported heavy smoke. Responders began searching buildings, finding flames on the backside of a one-story unit.

Portland fire said due to the layout of the complex, the size of the fire and the nearby units, responders began an aggressive attack and quickly knocked down the fire.

Briarwood East apartment fire. (Portland Fire & Rescue)

One person received minor injuries but refused further care after being evaluated, according to Portland fire.

After investigation, it was determined a juvenile started the fire after setting off illegal fireworks. Officials say action is being taken against the minor, although, specifics were not given.

Portland fire says due to remaining damage, three adults and two children are unable to move back into their homes and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.