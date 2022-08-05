Authorities looking for infant who may be at risk
LA GRANDE Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for the public’s help finding a missing infant believed to be at risk.
Oakley Miller, three-months-old, went missing with his mother McKinzie Simonis on Aug. 3 from La Grande. DHS says they believe Miller and Simonis are somewhere near La Grande and may be staying at a hotel in the area, possibly with Miller’s father, Remington Miller.
Name: Oakley Miller
Pronouns: He/him
Date of birth: April 25, 2022
Hair: Blonde
Eye color: Blue
Other identifying information: Oakley is a young infant who is likely with his mother, McKinzie Simonis.
Union County Sheriff’s Office Case #SO220612
National Center for Missing and Exploited Children #1457364
Anyone who suspects they have information about the location of Oakley or McKinzie Simonis should call 911, local law enforcement or the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline at 1-855-503-SAFE (7233).
