Delays reported after MAX train crashes into end of line bumper in Milwaukie
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:10 AM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KPTV) - Service for two MAX lines is delayed Friday morning following a collision in Milwaukie.
TriMet reported at about 8:14 a.m. that the Orange and Yellow lines were delayed up to 15-30 minutes after a MAX train collided with the end of the line bumper at Southeast Park Avenue and Southeast 27th Avenue.
The operator of the MAX train was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. Clackamas Fire reported another person had minor injuries.
TriMet has not said when it expects regular service to resume.
