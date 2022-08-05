Driver illegally passing on two-lane road nearly rams Oregon trooper

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A driver in a car who was attempting to pass a semi-truck on a two-lane road nearly rammed an Oregon state trooper head-on, and it was caught on the officer’s dash cam.

The incident happened on August 2, 2022, on Hwy 20 about 20 miles east of Burns.

Double yellow lines indicate no passing in either direction. These markings usually appear on stretches of highway that have blind corners or hills that prevent drivers from seeing oncoming traffic.

Luckily in this case, a near head-on collision was avoided as the trooper swerved out of the way of the oncoming car.

Dash cam shared by Oregon State Police shows the trooper making a U-turn after the near accident and pulling over the driver.

It wasn’t clear if the driver faced any charges.

