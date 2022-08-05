ALBANY, Ore. (KPTV) - A fire in an Albany apartment complex damaged the second-floor units of the building early Thursday morning, according to the Albany Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to the 2200 block of Elm Street and found the second floor engulfed in flames. Firefighters worked with Police to rescue someone from the apartment.

AFD said no one was injured but a pet cat died in the fire.

The residents from all of the units have been displaced. The fire is still under investigation.

Fire in Albany damages apartment complex (Albany Fire Department)

