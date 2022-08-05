Fire restrictions ordered in Willamette National Forest

SPRINGFIELD Ore. (KPTV) – Beginning Friday, fire restrictions will be ordered in Willamette National Forest.

The restrictions come as wildfires spread across the Pacific Northwest and recent heat waves have dried vegetation across the forest. The fire restrictions include all campfires, charcoal or briquette fires, pellet fires, and any other fires except in designated campgrounds.

“The restrictions are in place to reduce the chances of human-caused wildland fires,” said Fire Management Officer Ed Hiatt. “Criteria for determining when an area should be placed under fire restriction is determined locally with the input of partnering agencies and communities.”

The US Forest Service says portable cooking stoves, lanterns and heaters using liquefied or bottled fuel will still be allowed if they can easily be switched on and off. A temporary ban will also be in place for use of chainsaws, generators and smoking.

The fire restrictions apply to all lands within the forest except the Three Sisters, Mt. Jefferson, Mt. Washington, Waldo Lake, and Diamond Peak Wilderness areas.

