On the Go at Clark County Fair

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Fair kicks off Friday with plenty of food, rides, performances and much more!

The Clark County Fair is back in Ridgefield after two years away due to the pandemic. It begins Friday, Aug. 5, and goes until Sunday, Aug. 14.

Concerts will be taking place nightly this weekend starting at 7 p.m. Entertainers performing include Daughtry, Cheap Trick and Martina McBride. Grandstand concert seating included with fair admission.

For more information about the Clark County Fair, click here.

