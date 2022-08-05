Grand jury indictes Gresham man for July hit-and-run

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Multnomah County grand jury indicted a Gresham man on Friday for a serious injury hit-and-run that happened in July, according to Gresham police.

On July 18, Gresham police said they found 62-year-old Rennette Harris of Portland lying in the street after reports of the crash. She was taken to a trauma hospital for treatment where she remains as of Friday with serious injuries.

After interviewing witnesses and watching surveillance video, detectives found an empty vehicle near the scene that night. Officers arrested 57-year-old Kelvin Millage on Monday, according to Gresham police.

A grand jury indicted Millage for attempted murder, assault, and felony hit-and-run.

