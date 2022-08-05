Man arrested for 2019 murder of Portland anti-fascist Sean Kealiher.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police arrested a 47-year-old man in the 2019 murder of Portland anti-fascist Sean Kealiher, they announced Thursday.

During an Oct. 12, 2019 altercation, 23-year-old Kealiher was struck by an SUV at Northeast Ninth Avenue and Northeast Davis Street. People who were with him brought Kealiher to a hospital in a private vehicle, where he later died.

Kealiher’s death was ruled a homicide by the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office.

Portland police said they identified Christopher E. Knipe as a suspect through their investigation, and he is being held at the Multnomah County Detention Center on a charge of second-degree murder.

Police said they do not believe the murder was politicly motivated.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.