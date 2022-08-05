Man injured in shooting at Milwaukie restaurant, suspect arrested

KPTV File image(KPTV file image.)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:18 AM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KPTV) - One person was hospitalized after a shooting in downtown Milwaukie late Wednesday afternoon.

Just before 5 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at Libbie’s Restaurant, located at 11056 Southeast Main Street. Officers arrived and found a man, who had been shot, sitting in front of the restaurant.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the torso. Police said the victim has since been released from the hospital.

The suspect, identified as 20-year-old Monsanto J. Georges, was later located on Southeast Harrison Street near Highway 224. A pistol was seized, according to police.

Georges was booked into the Clackamas County Jail for first-degree assault.

Police said the shooting remains under investigation. Any witnesses who have not spoke to detectives are asked to contact Milwaukie Police Detective Tony Cereghino at 503-786-7476.

