Miller Road Fire now 25% contained, evacuation notices remain in place

WASCO COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters continue to make good progress on a wildfire burning near Maupin.

As of Friday morning, the Miller Road Fire was reported to be 25% contained and estimated at 11,186 acres. The fire started in the Juniper Flat area on Tuesday afternoon. One home has been destroyed by the fire.

Evacuation notices that were issued Tuesday remain unchanged. The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office will post updates on their Facebook page.

Friday’s weather will remain moderate. Officials said it will help crews get ahead of next week’s forecasted triple-digit heat.

“The big push is to make as much progress as we can ahead of the upcoming extreme weather,” said Scott Magers, OSFM Blue Team Incident Commander. “Our crews have worked around the clock to get us in a good position to protect lives and homes in Juniper Flat.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

