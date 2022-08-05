MOSTLY SUNNY, WARMER DAY

Happy Friday everyone! It’s mostly clear this morning with early temperatures in the metro mainly in the 50s and 60s. Plan on mostly sunny skies today with a high of 84. Enjoy today’s PNW perfect weather because our next heat wave begins tomorrow. Mostly sunny tomorrow through Monday, with highs going 93, 100 and 95. Tuesday and Wednesday, partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a stay shower or two, highs 86 and 80. Mostly sunny on Thursday, high 82.

