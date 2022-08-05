Oregon wildfire risk map withdrawn following public feedback

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon wildfire risk map posted June 30 has been withdrawn, the Department of Forestry announced Thursday.

As required by SB 762, the department drafted the map and notified property owners in the extreme and high-risk classifications.

More than 2,000 people responded with questions and concerns, said Cal Mukumoto, Oregon State Forester and Director of the Oregon Department of Forestry.

“In response to input received since posting, we have decided to remove the current iteration of the wildfire risk map from the Oregon Explorer and withdraw the notices sent,” Mukumoto said.

The department said it will work with Oregon State University to refine and improve the map’s accuracy while taking into consideration the feedback from property owners.

While the map is being updated, all appeals currently in process will become moot.

A new interactive Oregon wildfire map shows much of the state under an “extreme risk.” Thursday, June 30, 2022. (The State of Oregon)

“For those who did submit an appeal, we will be reviewing the information submitted and using it to identify any additional areas where we may need to take a closer look at the data,” Mukumoto said.

According to the department, it this decision will not affect the development and building codes being updated by the State Fire Marshal.

