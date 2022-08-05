Police: 90 rounds fired during shooting in Old Town, 2 people arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were arrested following a shooting the Old Town neighborhood early Friday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Just after 2 a.m., officers responded to the report of shots fired in the area of Northwest 4th Avenue and Northwest Davis Street. No one was injured in the shooting.

Police told FOX 12 that at least 90 rounds were fired during the shooting. The shell casings were recovered at the scene.

Two people were arrested. Their names and the charges they face have not yet been released.

FOX 12 spoke with a man who says he had to hide behind a bush while shots were being fire. He says he had just walked out of the nightclub “Shake” on NW 4th, turned onto NW Davis when he heard a heated exchange between some people. Then he heard the sound of gunfire.

“Yeah it was panic, and it’s kind of becoming a common occurrence here, especially in this parking lot. It seems like every time the clubs close it happens,” John Duffy said.

This area of Old Town is no stranger to violence. A public parking lot, bordered by Northwest 4th Avenue, Northwest 5th Avenue, Northwest Davis Street, and Northwest Couch Street, has had three injuries from gunfire and two homicides -- all between last Friday and this past Tuesday.

The violence comes more than a month after the completion of the city’s 90-day plan to revitalize the Old Town area.

The investigation into Friday morning’s shooting is ongoing. No additional details have been released by police at this time.

