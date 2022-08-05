Police arrest suspect in deadly Gresham hit-and-run

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - Gresham Police arrested a man for a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist dead Wednesday.

Officers responded to an alley behind 2208 Southeast 182nd Avenue and found a man dead at the scene. A security guard initially found the bicyclist.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video then tracked down the car and arrested 52-year-old Donald Troy Bighaus.

Bighaus was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of second-degree murder and second-degree felony hit-and-run.

Police will not release the identity of the victim until the family has been notified. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Gresham Police Tip Line at 503-618-2719.

