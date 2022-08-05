Police bust illegal marijuana operation in Jackson County

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. (KPTV) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team busted a black market marijuana grow, seizing 438 cannabis plants and about 1000 lbs of processed weed.

The cannabis was destroyed on site. JCSO detained and interviewed four people before releasing them.

Investigators also found processed psilocybin mushrooms on the property.

Jackson County Code Enforcement and the Oregon Water Resources Department both responded to the scene and issued about $37,000 in fines for violations.

The case is the result of a month-long investigation of the growing operation. JCSO said detectives have identified the primary suspects and are working on charges.

