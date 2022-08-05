Police identify victim in deadly Old Town stabbing

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has identified the victim in a deadly Old Town stabbing on Tuesday morning.

PPB says officers first responded around 9 a.m. to the area of Northwest 5th Avenue and Northwest Davis Street. Police found 38-year-old Stephanie Hack suffering from a stab wound. Hack was taken to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Police said the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Judyann L. Edmond, was later arrested by bike officers. Edmond was booked into the Multnomah County Jail for second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

At this time, no additional information is available.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact Detective Erik Kammerer at Erik.Kammerer@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Michael Schmerber at Michael.Schmerber@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-206921.

