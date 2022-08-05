Police tactical team search Hillsboro property, make no arrests

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - The sound of explosions jolted neighbors in Hillsboro awake Thursday morning.

Hillsboro police, with assistance from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office tactical team surrounded a property on Southeast Witch Hazel just south of Tualatin Valley Highway shortly after 6 a.m. By mid-day, the search extended to a tire shop that is also on the property, with the fire department, animal control, and even search and rescue dogs brought in to help.

From the second floor of his home, Darrick Herndon captured the beginning of the operation on his security camera, with officers firing tactical munitions into the house across the street.

“I woke up to what sounded like gunshots at about six this morning,” Herndon said.

A couple minutes later, Herndon said he heard a loud boom. After initially taking cover, he went to investigate.

“Me and the dog got up, came downstairs,” Herndon said. “I walked out and my first reaction was ‘holy cow, look at all this out here.’ We had task force across the street, SWAT, weapons drawn, everything going on.”

A spokesman for the Hillsboro Police Department said detectives obtained the search warrant after getting information that there might be stolen property on the site. Officers searched the property all day, briefly detaining a man, but made no official arrests.

