Roseburg man dies in rollover crash

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a rollover crash in Idleyld Park on Thursday, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 4:30 p.m., emergency crews were called out to a crash in the 6000 block of Rock Creek Road. The sheriff’s office said an investigation revealed a 1999 Subaru Legacy was southbound on Rock Creek Road when it struck the end of a bridge and rolled.

The sheriff’s office said the driver, identified as 81-year-old Leonard Lemings, of Roseburg, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed Lemings driving before the crash is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 541-440-4471 and reference case number 22-3253.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.