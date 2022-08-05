Tenants of NW 23rd Victorian houses face possible eviction as lease ends

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A beloved store in Northwest Portland may have to find a new home after nearly 35 years. That’s because the land from Northwest Overton Street to Northwest Pettygrove Street is now for sale.

The land is owned by Legacy Health Good Samaritan Hospital. The lease for the land is up at the end of Jan. 2023. That means the New Renaissance Bookshop, Tara’s Thai Northwest and other businesses may have to relocate depending on the potential new owner.

“It was a lot of shock and sadness,” says New Renaissance Bookshop Manager, JessieMarie Duplessis. “There’s a lot of fear that we’re all dealing with there’s a lot of change.”

The news leaves the bookshop owner and Tara’s Thai next door, feeling like they’ve been kept in the dark.

“To have this news broken to her without being consulted and not having a lot of clear communication with any of us I think has been the bedrock of our frustrations, our anger and has produced the most fear,” says Duplessis

Legacy Health released this statement: At Legacy Health, we are dedicated to the health of our patients and the communities we serve. We own property on Northwest 23rd Avenue on the block between Overton and Pettygrove streets, which is up for sale. The proceeds will be used to support our mission of good health. There is currently no committed buyer for this property and no plans have been made regarding its use.

Legacy currently leases the entire property to a ground lessor. The lease expires at the end of Jan. 2023. We will work directly with the current occupants of the buildings on the property regarding options for staying in their current location until the property is sold.”

Andrew Macklem, a book buyer, who has been with the store for over 30 years, says it’s been a place to uplift people.

“For me, the greatest joy was interaction with the guest and the response to the store and then asking particular questions, which might be opening their life up in a more healing or helpful way,” says Macklem.

This area is popular because of its charm and character. Mecklem tells FOX 12, that given the option, a lot of the current employees would like to stay with the store if it moves, and if they can find new buyers.

