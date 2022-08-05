Warmer Friday, Then a 3 day heatwave this weekend

Some would consider today to be a “perfect” summer day in Portland. Partly cloudy skies turning mainly sunny in the afternoon. Temperatures are peaking out in the mid-upper 70s. Skies continue clearing tonight and we’ll see the coolest night in at least two weeks! All of us drop into the 50s and some of the coolest outlying areas drop into the 40s.

Skies turn sunny through Monday as temperatures warm. Tomorrow will be comfortable with afternoon temps making it into the 80s. Hot weather returns Saturday through Monday; we expect three days at/above 93 degrees west of the Cascades, including Portland. We may touch 100 degrees on Sunday.

Tuesday and beyond next week will be much cooler with clouds and even a shower or two possible. We’ll be watching to see if any thunderstorms develop west of the Cascades Tuesday or Wednesday.

