3rd heatwave of the summer, plus shower/thunder chance next week

It’s been a nice week with comfortable temperatures; much better than last week’s heatwave!

The heatwave this weekend will be shorter AND far drier. We won’t be seeing any of that humid weather, at least through Monday. This is what we’re thinking right now for temperatures

Notice we probably won’t break any record high temperatures. That’s because we’ve seen big heatwaves in early August (some very high records!) and we should just barely touch 100 on Sunday only. Skies remain totally sunny tomorrow and Sunday, then a few clouds show up Monday. There are also hints that a strong marine push of cooler air comes inland Monday morning. If that happens, it’ll cool the southern Willamette Valley first, with most cooling waiting until Monday evening in the Portland metro area. So it’s possible Albany and Eugene don’t make it to 90 on Monday. We will see. If we hit 100 on Sunday (again!), it’ll be the 3rd time this summer. Remember we hit that century mark FIVE TIMES last summer. It is unusual, even in our warming climate, to see so much 100 degree action. Just for fun, I looked at 100 degree days each decade in Portland. I used PDX airport records back to 1970, then downtown observations back into the late 1800s. The downtown records have lots of gaps the past 40 years. It’s obvious we have LOTS more 100 degree days than 120 years ago. A 100 degree day was extremely rare in Portland around 1900. But also notice not as many in the 1990s. It’s also interesting we’ve had (at least) 8 in just these past two years!

Cooling onshore flow begins later Monday as an upper-level low approaches the coastline.

This low will move north through the outer waters of the Pacific Northwest from Monday through Thursday. As that low passes by, we get quite a surge of moisture overhead, nice lifting, and southeasterly upper-level flow. This CAN be a perfect setup for thunderstorms west of the Cascades. We haven’t seen a good thunderstorm outbreak yet this summer along the I-5 corridor. This COULD be our chance. Of course each model is a bit different, but they all imply something interesting could happen at some point between Monday night and early Wednesday.

I’ll be down in southern Oregon next week on a final camping trip. Diamond Lake is calling! So no blog updates until at least the 15th.

