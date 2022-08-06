Crash into pole knocks out power for hundreds in N Portland
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 9:47 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A car crashed into a pole and took out power for residents in the area in north Portland early Saturday morning.
At about 4 a.m. Saturday, Portland Fire & Rescue responded to a crash in the 300 block of North Marine Drive. When firefighters arrived, they found a car that crashed into a power pole. There is no word on injuries or what caused the crash.
As of 9:40 a.m., just under 400 customers were still without power. At one point, more than 1,000 customers were without power.
This is a developing story. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.
