Crash into pole knocks out power for hundreds in N Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A car crashed into a pole and took out power for residents in the area in north Portland early Saturday morning.

At about 4 a.m. Saturday, Portland Fire & Rescue responded to a crash in the 300 block of North Marine Drive. When firefighters arrived, they found a car that crashed into a power pole. There is no word on injuries or what caused the crash.

As of 9:40 a.m., just under 400 customers were still without power. At one point, more than 1,000 customers were without power.

