Daytime cooling centers open Sunday for weekend heat wave
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 8:08 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Daytime cooling centers will be open again Sunday across the metro area for the weekend heat wave.
Multnomah County
Libraries with extended hours, open Sunday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Midland, 805 S.E. 122nd Ave., Portland
- Gresham, 385 N.W. Miller Ave., Gresham
Cooling center, staffed by Do Good Multnomah, open 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Old Town, 435 N.W. Glisan St.
- Pet-friendly and will provide food, water, cooling items and places to rest.
Clackamas County
Molalla Cooling Center, open 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
209 Kennel Ave.
- Accepting small pets that must stay in a kennel while indoors and certified service dogs.
Public libraries will be open during regular hours.
Washington County
Beaverton City Library main, extended hours Sunday - open 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
12375 S.W. fifth St.
Hillsboro libraries with extended hours, open Sunday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Brookwood Library, 2850 N.E. Brookwood Parkway
- Shute Park Library, 775 SE.. 10th Ave.
