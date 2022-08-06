Daytime cooling centers open Sunday for weekend heat wave

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Daytime cooling centers will be open again Sunday across the metro area for the weekend heat wave.

Multnomah County

Libraries with extended hours, open Sunday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Midland, 805 S.E. 122nd Ave., Portland

Gresham, 385 N.W. Miller Ave., Gresham

Cooling center, staffed by Do Good Multnomah, open 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Old Town, 435 N.W. Glisan St.

Pet-friendly and will provide food, water, cooling items and places to rest.

Website with more information

Clackamas County

Molalla Cooling Center, open 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

209 Kennel Ave.

Accepting small pets that must stay in a kennel while indoors and certified service dogs.

Public libraries will be open during regular hours.

Website with more information

Washington County

Beaverton City Library main, extended hours Sunday - open 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

12375 S.W. fifth St.

Hillsboro libraries with extended hours, open Sunday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Brookwood Library, 2850 N.E. Brookwood Parkway

Shute Park Library, 775 SE.. 10th Ave.

Website with more information

