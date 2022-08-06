Daytime cooling centers open Sunday for weekend heat wave

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 8:08 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Daytime cooling centers will be open again Sunday across the metro area for the weekend heat wave.

Multnomah County

Libraries with extended hours, open Sunday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

  • Midland, 805 S.E. 122nd Ave., Portland
  • Gresham, 385 N.W. Miller Ave., Gresham

Cooling center, staffed by Do Good Multnomah, open 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Old Town, 435 N.W. Glisan St.

    • Pet-friendly and will provide food, water, cooling items and places to rest.

Website with more information

Clackamas County

Molalla Cooling Center, open 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

209 Kennel Ave.

    • Accepting small pets that must stay in a kennel while indoors and certified service dogs.

Public libraries will be open during regular hours.

Website with more information

Washington County

Beaverton City Library main, extended hours Sunday - open 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

12375 S.W. fifth St.

Hillsboro libraries with extended hours, open Sunday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

  • Brookwood Library, 2850 N.E. Brookwood Parkway
  • Shute Park Library, 775 SE.. 10th Ave.

Website with more information

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fire restrictions set for Gifford Pinchot National Forest
Portland man says police officers neglected his 911 call, causing him to get shot.
Portland man says police officers neglected his 911 call, causing him to get shot
Portland man says police officers neglected his 911 call, causing him to get shot.
Portland man says police officers neglected his 911 call, causing him to get shot
Dog recovering after escaping Miller Road fire.
Service dog recovering after escaping Miller Road fire