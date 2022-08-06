Fire restrictions set for Gifford Pinchot National Forest

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – Fire restrictions in Gifford Pinchot National Forest will go into effect beginning Monday, the US Forest Service has announced.

The restrictions come as wildfires spread across the Pacific Northwest and recent heat waves have dried vegetation across the forest.

Fire restrictions will ban:

Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire, including a charcoal fire and pellet fire on all Gifford Pinchot general forest land and developed campgrounds.

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a designated campground, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.

Possessing, discharging, or using any kind of firework or other pyrotechnic device.

Operating or using any internal or external combustion engine without a spark arresting device properly installed, maintained, and in effective working order.

Exemptions to the rule include:

Portable cooking stoves, lanterns, and heating devices using liquefied or bottled fuel, such as propane, are still allowed as they can be instantly switched off.

Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire or charcoal fire is authorized in listed recreational sites.

“We are seeing extremely hot and dry conditions on the forest,” said Dirk Shupe, Fire Management Staff Officer for the Gifford Pinchot and Mt. Hood National Forests. “With a dry summer ahead, we want to limit the unnecessary risk caused by abandoned or escaped campfires to our local communities, and the recreating public.”

