House destroyed, cat dies in Longview fire

LONGVIEW, Wash. (KPTV) - A house was destroyed in a three-alarm fire early Saturday morning in Longview, according to the Longview Fire Department.

LFD said at 12:45 a.m. Saturday, firefighters and police responded to the fire on Curtis Lane. Police officers who arrived first found everyone safely got out of the home. Officers also evacuated the house next door due to possible spread.

At 12:56 a.m., first arriving firefighters found heavy fire and the call was upgraded to a second alarm. Just after 1 a.m., firefighters had to withdraw from the house due to the fast-moving blaze. At about 1:20 a.m., a third alarm was called bringing in resources from Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue and Fire District 5 in Kalama. At about 1:45 a.m., firefighters brought the fire under control.

There were no injuries reported. One cat died in the fire.

A three-alarm fire destroyed a house early Saturday in Longview. (Longview Fire Department)

Fire investigators responded. Crews are expected to remain there throughout the morning. A cause of the fire has not been released.

A preliminary estimate of the damage is more than $200,000.

