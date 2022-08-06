Lawsuit alleges private security guard at fault for deadly Old Town shooting.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A civil lawsuit has been filed against a man lawyers say is responsible for a fatal shooting that left one person dead and two injured in Old Town last Friday. The suit claims a private security guard pulled the trigger.

Police identified 19-year-old Lauren Teyshawn Abbott Jr. as the man who died in the shooting. A memorial has been put up on the corner of NW 5th and Couch near where the shooting happened.

Kolby Ross says he was also shot several times that night and is the one who filed the lawsuit.

“He was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time,” said Emily Templeton, an attorney for Underdog Law Office who is representing Ross. “Our client was walking with two other guys, one was the 19-year-old who was shot and killed. Our client had not met that guy prior to that day. While the 19-year-old, Lauren, was having an altercation with someone on the sidewalk, my client looks behind him and sees a man raise up from a stool sitting outside of a club and approaches Lauren. Slaps Lauren so hard he falls to the ground. My client tries to leave. He didn’t know this guy and it didn’t seem like a good situation. The security guard steps in my client’s way, blocks him and his path to his car and says something to the effect of ‘you want some of this’. My client says ‘I haven’t done anything’. As my client and the security guard are in some sort of altercation, what my client remembers next is the security guard taking three quick steps back and shooting Lauren.”

Templeton says the security guard then turns and shoots her client, Ross, several times. Ross is still in the hospital recovering.

“I got shot two times in my stomach,” said Ross. “One bullet went through my rib, piercing my liver, and went through my back. I got shot one more time in my stomach. It went through my intestines and hitting my bowels. As I was running away I got hit in my knee one more time. As traumatic as the situation was, I’m alive today. I have three kids that I thought about immediately. I have another opportunity to talk to them and be a father to them. That’s the highlight of my life right now. This whole situation put my life into a new perspective for me.”

Ross testified to the grand jury the last two days from his hospital bed.

“It isn’t about the money,” Ross said regarding the lawsuit. “I was unarmed and I had to really think about the fact that I might have died there on that street. It was very traumatic and that is what this is all about. I want him to take acknowledgment. I want him to acknowledge what he did to me and the situation.”

FOX 12 did reach out to the club management near where this happened. They say they are still trying to gather more information about the shooting, but that whatever happened is not associated with the club.

At this time, Portland police have not released the name of the shooter or additional information on the shooting, but say the investigation is ongoing.

