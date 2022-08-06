Lillard hosts Formula Zero training camp

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) – Damian Lillard and the Blazers aren’t too far off from the start of training camp in September, but summertime is still on the clock in Rip City.

For Lillard, you don’t get to be named a top 75 all-time NBA player without a successful formula in life.

“I felt like it was necessary to not just put on a camp and say, ‘look, this is what I can do for y’all but to actually have the people present that did it for me,” Lillard says. “There is just a lot of people here that are not just random camp coaches, you know? They are people who are ‘The Formula’ and the people who touched me in ways that made me who you guys know.”

Alongside his longtime trainer, Phil Beckner, who the Blazers’ 11-year veteran first met while In college at Weber State, launched Formula Zero.

“I think we have trained maybe 14 to 15 years together now,” Beckner says. “Some of the former Trail Blazers staff used to give us crap all the time like, ‘You guys have lasted longer than some marriages,’ because we always get into it so much.”

This is the first year of the invite-only hoops camp in Beaverton and a year-round mentorship program for 40 of the nation’s top high school and college ballers.

“There is no humility. There is a lot of fake humility where people know how to play the role but this camp is about changing that type of thought process,” Lillard says.

Men who coached and mentored Lillard throughout his childhood and journey to becoming a six-time NBA all-star are sharing ‘The Formula’ with the new generation, even former Blazer teammate Chris Kaman.

While the Formula Zero basketball camp is a three-day event, it’s 24/7, 365 days a year for all involved to level up on and off the court like Lillard.

