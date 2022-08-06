Man shot in head, shooter ‘detained’ in Kelso

Kelso Police Department file image.
Kelso Police Department file image.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 10:25 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KELSO, Wash. (KPTV) - Police said a man is being treated for a gunshot wound to the head, and a person responsible was detained Friday night in Kelso.

The Kelso Police Department said just before 8:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Teresa Way. The Longview Police Department and Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office also responded. When officers arrived, they found a 43-year-old man who was shot in the head. He was taken to St. John Medical Center, and then to another hospital for a higher level of care. An update on his condition was not provided.

KPD said all parties involved, including the shooter, were identified and detained. It did not say if any arrests were made.

Police said they are in the early stages of the investigation. They said they do not believe there is a threat to the community.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A three-alarm fire destroyed a house in Longview early Saturday.
House destroyed, cat dies in Longview fire
Crash into pole knocks out power for hundreds in N Portland
A car crashed into a power pole early Saturday morning in north Portland.
Crash into pole knocks out power for hundreds in N Portland
Police investigating homicide after 1 found dead in N Portland