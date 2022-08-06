Man shot in head, shooter ‘detained’ in Kelso

KELSO, Wash. (KPTV) - Police said a man is being treated for a gunshot wound to the head, and a person responsible was detained Friday night in Kelso.

The Kelso Police Department said just before 8:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Teresa Way. The Longview Police Department and Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office also responded. When officers arrived, they found a 43-year-old man who was shot in the head. He was taken to St. John Medical Center, and then to another hospital for a higher level of care. An update on his condition was not provided.

KPD said all parties involved, including the shooter, were identified and detained. It did not say if any arrests were made.

Police said they are in the early stages of the investigation. They said they do not believe there is a threat to the community.

