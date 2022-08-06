Police investigating homicide after 1 found dead in N Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Police are investigating after one person was found dead in a shooting in north Portland early Saturday morning.

The Portland Police Bureau said just after 2 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of North Schmeer Road. When they arrived, they found a person dead.

Police have not made any arrests or released a suspect description.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene. During the investigation, N. Schmeer Rd. is closed between North Horseshoe Avenue and North Whitaker Road.

If anyone has any information on the shooting, you’re asked to contact detective William Winters at William.Winters@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503) 823-0466 or detective Jason Koenig at Jason.Koenig@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503) 823-0889.

