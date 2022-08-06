Portland recovery program has spent over $20k removing illegally dumped trash

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A southeast Portland drug treatment program is getting bombarded by thieves, vandals and people who are illegally dumping trash.

The Teen Challenge Resale and Donation Center at Southeast 82nd Avenue and Raymond Court supports a program designed to help people beat drug addictions. Over the last few months, its work has gotten increasingly difficult because of folks damaging the property and stealing from the store.

Thieves broke out the store windows, stole computers and items in the store safe. Then a few days ago they took the shop’s 25-foot truck. All the while, people have been illegally dumping trash behind the store. Employees say it looks like someone is cleaning out apartments and illegally dumping the waste. They’re finding everything from water heaters to old entertainment centers.

Store manager Daniel Ciullo says in a week they clean up enough illegally dumped trash to fill a 40-yard dumpster. He says it has cost Teen Challenge about $20,000 to get rid of the illegally dumped waste.

Nonetheless, Ciullo says he’s determined to help keep the doors to the drug treatment program open. He’s a former addict who was helped by the program. He says,

“We’re gonna keep going, we don’t have any other option,” Ciullo says. “There’s people out there that need help and we’re gonna keep doing what we do.”

