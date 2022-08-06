The Willamette Valley is under a fire weather watch this weekend

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The National Weather Service office in Portland has issued a fire weather watch for the Willamette Valley from Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning.

According to the NWS on Friday, the weekend will bring high temperatures, low humidity, and winds with gusts up to 25 mph.

“Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread which may threaten life and property,” the NWS said.

The NWS warned people to avoid burning anything outside this weekend, and to be extra cautious of any sources of sparks near grass or flammable items.

Fire officials give the following tips for keeping your house safe from wildfires:

Clean around house and property.

Clear debris such as leaves and pine needles from roof, deck and siding.

Cover vents with mesh screens and stopers to catch embers.

Make sure you have an evacuation plan and supplies.

