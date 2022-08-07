Caught on video: Reckless driver crashes stolen vehicle, arrested.

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - Deputies arrested a 24-year-old man early Saturday morning after he crashed a stolen vehicle during a police chase, Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday.

Around 1 a.m. near Southwest 185th Avenue and Southwest Tualatin Valley Highway in Aloha, deputies spotted a Subaru Outback driving recklessly, causing two other vehicles to swerve to avoid a crash.

When the deputies attempted to pull the car over, it sped off with deputies in pursuit.

The chase ended when the Outback failed to turn at Southwest 196th Avenue and Southwest Rosa Road and crashed into a fence.

Police said the driver, Jeobani Reyes-Soriano, climbed out through the passenger side and tried to run. Security footage captured by the homeowner shows police chase and tackle Reyes-Soriano, knocking him to the ground and holding him down.

Deputies discovered that the crashed car had been reported stolen and the license plates were reported stolen from a different vehicle, police said.

Three additional people in the car cooperated with the police, and one passenger was taken to a local hospital to be checked for possible injuries. Reyes-Soriano was also checked for injuries before being booked into the Washington County Jail. His charges include resisting arrest, reckless driving and parole violation, police said.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.