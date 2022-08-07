Driver arrested for DUII, 5 injured in head-on crash in Prineville

Five people were injured and a driver arrested for DUII in a crash in Prineville Saturday.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 2:58 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested for DUII, and five people were injured in a crash in Prineville on Saturday afternoon, the Crook County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies and Prineville Police Department officers responded to a crash at the intersection of North Main Street and Northwest Terrace Lane. When they arrived, they found two vehicles had been involved in a head-on crash. An investigation revealed a pickup truck crossed over the center line before making a left turn and hit a small SUV head-on.

The driver of the truck, 45-year-old Rodrigo Gonzalez of Prineville, was arrested for DUII, assault, reckless driving and multiple counts of recklessly endangering another person. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation and then to the Crook County Jail.

Five other people were taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries. Conditions of the victims were not provided.

