Fire in multiple Springfield buildings, people asked to avoid area.

SPRINGFIELD Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters are battling fires in multiple Springfield buildings on Sunday afternoon, according to Eugene Springfield Fire.

The department responded to the fire at the intersection of Harbor Drive and Inland Way near Dorris Ranch. A lack of hydrants in the area forced firefighters to bring in water tenders – trucks with large water tanks – to stop the fire’s progress.

Firefighters said there have been no injuries, and the cause is being investigated.

Crews will remain in the area for the rest of the afternoon, and people are asked to avoid the area south of Second Street near Dorris Ranch.

