Motorcyclist seriously injured in 2-vehicle crash in Vancouver

Aug. 7, 2022
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries in a crash on Saturday night in Vancouver, police said.

The Vancouver Police Department said at about 9 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 3200 block of Northwest Lower River Road. When they arrived, they found a 22-year-old Vancouver motorcyclist who had life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The other vehicle had a 15-year-old driver and a 55-year-old passenger, both from Ridgefield, Wash. Both were not injured.

The traffic unit responded and is investigating. Alcohol and speed and being investigated as factors.

