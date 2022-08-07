Pedestrian dies in crash on I-84 in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A pedestrian was killed after being hit on I-84 in northeast Portland early Sunday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said just after 1 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to eastbound I-84 just east of the exit to Northeast 82nd Avenue. When they arrived, they found a crash between a vehicle and pedestrian. The pedestrian was pronounced dead. The person has not been identified.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene. They have not said what caused the crash.

The PPB major crash team responded to investigate. Eastbound I-84 was closed at the Northeast 68th Avenue exit for a time but has since reopened. If anyone has information, please contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 22-211464, or call (503) 823-2103.

PPB said this is the 39th traffic death this year and 49th activation of the major crash team.

