Police looking for 31-year-old man missing from Marion County transition center.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 7:10 PM PDT|Updated: seconds ago
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Marion County Sherriff’s Office asked for community tips to help find a 31-year-old man who left a county transition center without permission on Saturday afternoon.

Brent Breshears was being held for a parole violation, the sheriff’s office said.

Breshears is 6 feet tall and about 200 lbs. Police are asking anyone to call 503-588-5032 if they see him.

