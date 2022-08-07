A Saturday Scorcher

It’s our second day of the heatwave, and today is expected to be the hottest!

We’re in for a hot & sunny day, with possibly hazy skies this afternoon and evening due to some upper level smoke in the atmosphere. That could be the case tomorrow as well. But today, temperatures are expected to be right around 100° in Portland. It’s another scorcher and a heat advisory is in effect this afternoon through tomorrow night.

Tomorrow will be another hot one, but back in the low to mid 90s for most of us. Expect more sunshine, and again, possibly hazy skies in the afternoon and evening. It looks like a few clouds will pass by, but most of the day should be fairly sunny. By Tuesday, things will be changing, with temperatures cooling down and the possibility of a few showers early in the day and in the evening. We could see a shower on Wednesday too, or possibly a thunderstorm either of these days.

Temperatures will be in the mid 80s for the rest of the week, with mostly sunny skies.

