Scorching hot Sunday, heat wave ends Monday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Saturday marked day one of our 3-day heat wave, and temperatures hit exactly where we were expecting them-- 60 degrees for our low this morning in Portland, and 93 degrees for our high. We’re running 7-8 degrees warmer tonight than we were last night, so it’ll be a warmer start to the day tomorrow. Sunday afternoon is going to be scorching hot-- right around 100 degrees for metro area high temperatures. We also might see hazy sunshine in the afternoon as some high-level wildfire smoke drifts overhead.

Monday will still be hot, but a surge of marine air coming up the valley from the south might help bring in some clouds and knock our high temperature down a couple degrees. Right now we’re thinking low to mid 90s for the Portland metro area. The southern part of the valley- like Eugene- may stay in the 80s Monday thanks to that onshore flow.

We’ll be back in the mid 80s on Tuesday and cool down even more on Wednesday as a cooler weather system passes through the region. There’s a chance we see a shower or thunderstorm Tuesday or Wednesday, as well. The rest of the work week and the beginning of next weekend we’ll be back to more typical summer weather-- mostly sunny and temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

