Teen hits pedestrian, leads deputies on high-speed chase in Clark Co.

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A teenager was arrested after leading deputies on a chase that at times reached over 110 mph in Orchards on Saturday night, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

CCSO said at about 11:45 p.m. Saturday, deputies saw a stolen car parked at a gas pump at the Arco on Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard. When a deputy tried to stop the driver, he sped away with the gas pump still attached. A bystander was hit by the car and severed gas pump hose.

The deputy followed the car but then stopped for public safety when the car reached speeds of over 110 mph on Northeast 76th Street.

More officers saw the car, which was turning around several times and still driving recklessly. Deputies again followed the car until it came to a dead end near the 10400 block of Northeast 86th Avenue. The driver got out and ran into the Curtin Creek natural area.

Deputies tracked the suspect with the help of a Vancouver Police Department K9 and air resources from the Portland Police Bureau. The suspect was arrested without further incident.

CCSO identified the suspect as 18-year-old Weston Walker of Woodland, Wash. He was taken to a hospital after telling officers he ingested controlled substances. He is facing charges of attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. The vehicle was stolen from Medford, Ore.

Deputies returned to the gas station but could not find the pedestrian who was hit by the suspect’s car. CCSO is asking anyone with information related to this investigation to contact deputy Michael Gonzalez at michael.gonzalez@clark.wa.gov.

