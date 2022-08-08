1 injured in Gresham drive-by shooting

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - Gresham Police is investigating an overnight shooting in Gresham, Monday morning.

Officers responded to Northeast 169th Avenue, just south of I-84, around 9:45 p.m. Sunday after a call about a shooting.

Police said an initial investigation suggested that it was a drive-by shooting and that one person was injured. Investigators said the injury does not appear to be serious.

People who live in the area told FOX 12 reporters that they heard gunfire, then saw cars speeding down the street.

So far there is no information about the suspect.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.