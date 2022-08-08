1 injured in Vancouver shooting

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man was injured in a shooting in Vancouver, Sunday night, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

Just after 9 p.m., Officers responded to a report of a shooting on Northeast 62nd Avenue and Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard. When they arrived, they found a 34-year-old man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers began first aid and emergency personnel took him to the hospital. There is no word yet on his condition.

Detectives from the Vancouver Police Department Major Crimes Unit and Safe Streets Task Force are investigating the incident. No suspect information has been released.

