2 injured in NE Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police is investigating a shooting that injured two people Sunday night.

Witnesses near Northwest 90th Avenue and Northwest Flanders Street told police they heard over 60 shots. Police found damage to nearby cars and a bus shelter.

Officers did not find any victims at the scene but said two men later arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds. The victims are expected to be ok.

No suspects have yet been identified or arrested.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.

