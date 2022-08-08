Beloved Hillsdale café victim of early morning burglary.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Someone broke into a beloved cafe in the Hillsdale neighborhood Monday morning. The owners tell FOX 12, that this is the first time someone has broken into Gigi’s Cafe in the eight years they’ve been there, but they also say they’re not exactly shocked this happened in the neighborhood.

Owners, Charlene Wesler and Mike Susak arrived around 5 a.m. after receiving a call their café was broken into.

According to the surveillance footage, you can see the rock fly through the window. Then a man in a hat, carrying two bags jumping through the window, followed by a woman, also carrying a bag. They walk around and head to the kitchen, but don’t take anything. Then the man heads for the cash box and leaves.

“There would seem to be no interest in anything else. In fact, they were not even in a hurry. They were walking real slow, kind of seeing what they wanted,” says Wesler.

Police say, when they arrived, the searched the building but found it empty. But the thieves didn’t get away with much. Charlene says they only got away with about a $100, but it will cost thousands in repairs.

“It could’ve been worse. We did spend some time this morning cleaning up glass on the inside and a little bit on the outside too,” says Wesler.

They cleaned up just in time to open for the day. But Charlene says, she felt they were in a safe neighborhood.

“Recently we’ve seen to have an uptick in break-ins. I know the restaurant across the street had their windows smashed last week,” says Wesler. “It’s just super frustrating. We try to help out in the community as much as we can, we try to help people who are down on their luck. So, to have this happen to us, we’re a restaurant struggling, trying to come back too.”

The suspects are still on the loose.

