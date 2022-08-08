Cooler & Chance of T-Storms Tuesday

The marine layer and haze today have really had a larger impact on temperatures than expected, we will see just how warm we can get today.

We will see some clouds through the night and overnight there is a chance that we could see a few isolated showers. Expect morning clouds tomorrow, clearing to a sunnier afternoon. By evening we will see the return of some clouds and into the night we have a chance of seeing a shower or possibly a thunderstorm. East of the Cascades, we expect to see scattered thunderstorms tomorrow. There is a marginal chance that some of those could turn to more severe storms into central Oregon. That’s something we’ll be watching. Temperatures should reach the mid 80s tomorrow.

Into Wednesday morning, we have another chance of isolated showers to start the day. We expect more partly cloudy conditions through the day on Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to be much cooler, in the upper 70s and low 80s.

The rest of the week, we expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures hovering around the mid 80s. Overnight lows will be comfortable. Into next week, it looks like we are in for another round of hot temperatures, climbing back into the 90s starting Monday.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.