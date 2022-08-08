Heat wave ends Monday, cloudier and cooler midweek

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It was extremely hot through the western valleys Sunday for day two of the heat wave- even the north Oregon coast was in the upper 80s around 4 p.m. Portland and Salem officially hit 100 degrees. You may have noticed slightly hazier skies this afternoon due to wildfire smoke drifting over the region. Air quality is still in decent shape but parts of the metro area and Salem are in the “moderate” category. That smoke should dissipate by tomorrow morning, but we may get another round of patchy haze Monday night from the Miller Road fire.

We have a couple more warm nights and one hot day to get through before this heat wave wraps up, but Monday won’t be nearly as hot. High temperatures around Portland will be in the low to mid 90s as we get a surge of marine air through the valley.

We’ll see more clouds and cooler temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday, plus the possibility of a brief shower or isolated thunderstorm. Scattered thunderstorms are possible east of the Cascades the next few afternoons.

The rest of the week and next weekend looks mostly sunny with temperatures right around average, in the low to mid 80s.

