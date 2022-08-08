Police investigate homicide of woman in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating the homicide of a woman early Monday morning near an apartment complex in Northeast Portland.

Just after 1:30 a.m., officers from the East Precinct responded to an assault call in the 1800 block of Northeast 104th Avenue. They found a woman dead at the scene.

Initially, it was being called a death investigation, but an officer at the scene confirmed that it is now a homicide investigation.

Police said the identity of the victim will be released after she is positively identified, the medical examiner has confirmed the cause of death and after family members have been notified.

PPB asks anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Eric McDaniel at Eric.McDaniel@portlandoregon.gov, 503-823-0833 or Detective Jeff Pontius at Jeffery.Pontius@portlandoregon.gov, 503-823-0433. Please reference case number 22-212419.

