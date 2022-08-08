Portlanders beat the heat at Sellwood Riverfront Park

By Chandler Watkins
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:30 AM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - As temperatures soared once again over the weekend, many made their way to the water to beat the heat.

“We just came down to Sellwood Beach to cool off a little bit,” said Katie Encabo. “Get in the Willamette. Sit in the shade. Enjoy.”

Dozens went to Sellwood Riverfront Park on Sunday afternoon as temperatures reached 100 degrees in Portland. The beach was packed and so was the Willamette River. Boats, jet skis, and paddle boards were scattered in the water; some also brought along their four-legged friends to cool off in the water.

“Yeah, we are just trying to keep cool, be in the water, have some fun,” said one beach goer. “Watching all the dogs. So many dogs!”

Others found shady spots in the park beneath the trees to get some relief from the heat.

“It’s great!” said Suzy Gustafson. “We were on the coast yesterday and this is definitely a ton warmer than the Pacific Ocean right now. It’s our first time on the Sellwood Beach and it’s pretty fun down here. If you’re looking to check out a new water scene and you live in this area might be worth it to check it out. Lots of cute doggies and cool people down here.”

A heat advisory will be in effect in the Portland-Vancouver metro area through Monday.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

