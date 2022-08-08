Swimply makes it easy to relax poolside

By Ayo Elise
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:31 AM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) – Swimply is like the AirBnB of pools, allowing people with pools to rent to people who want to cool off and have fun poolside. The service makes it easy to find, book and splash around with family and friends around the Portland metro area! FOX12′s Ayo Elise talked with a few hosts and renters to learn more about how it works.

Check out Swimply here.

